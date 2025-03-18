Poland and the Baltic states - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - have taken a first step towards quitting a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, citing an increased security threat from Russia following its war with Ukraine.

The defence ministers for the four EU and NATO member states, which all share a border with Russia, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that military threats "have significantly increased".

The four ex-communist countries have ramped up defence spending and training since Russian troops attacked Ukraine in 2022, voicing fears that Russia could target them next.

"In light of this unstable security environment marked by Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defence capabilities," the statement said.

"We... unanimously recommend withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention," it said.

"Despite our withdrawal, we will remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during an armed conflict," it added.

More than 160 countries and territories are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, including Ukraine but not the United States or Russia.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground.

They often mutilate victims, who are not immediately killed, and aid groups decry their long-term impact on civilians.

Lithuania earlier this month quit another treaty banning cluster bombs citing security concerns over the threat from Moscow, sparking outrage from human rights watchdogs.

Related White House announces US to limit use of anti-personnel landmines

‘Wrong signal’

Amnesty International called the move "disastrous", while Human Rights Watch said it was "alarming", and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned it "weakens vital protections for civilians".