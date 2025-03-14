Turkish security forces have arrested five suspects involved in espionage for Iranian intelligence, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and coordinated with Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), determined that the suspects were involved in "military and political espionage."

They were found to have contacted members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps intelligence, obtained information about military bases and important regions in Türkiye and critical points abroad, and transferred it to Iranian intelligence.