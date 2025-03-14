TÜRKİYE
Türkiye arrests suspects linked to Iranian intelligence
Suspects are found to be gathering information on military bases and critical sites in Türkiye, as well as important locations abroad, and transferring it to Iranian intelligence.
The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and coordinated with Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), determined that the suspects were involved in "military and political espionage." / AA
March 14, 2025

Turkish security forces have arrested five suspects involved in espionage for Iranian intelligence, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and coordinated with Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), determined that the suspects were involved in "military and political espionage."

They were found to have contacted members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps intelligence, obtained information about military bases and important regions in Türkiye and critical points abroad, and transferred it to Iranian intelligence.

Arrest warrants for the suspects were issued, and they were apprehended in operations carried out in Istanbul, Antalya, and Mersin provinces.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
