Throughout their history, Americans have taken pride in developing more efficient ways to tackle public issues than other nations. They have often attributed this success to their federalist state structure and the belief that decentralization enhances efficiency at local and state levels.

As a result, until President Donald Trump’s second term, neither Congress nor the White House had established a federal institution like DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

While past presidents , from Theodore Roosevelt to Ronald Reagan, and even Vice President Al Gore, launched projects or commissions to improve federal government performance, none were as ambitious as Musk’s DOGE initiative.

After nearly 250 years of US history, DOGE finally came to life—thanks to Elon Musk, the South African–born tech magnate. But just four months into its creation, DOGE’s founding father stepped down from leadership.

Musk announced on social media that he is stepping down from his role in the Trump administration—a move the White House confirmed was underway as of Wednesday evening.

“As my term as a Special Government Employee comes to a close, I want to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to help reduce wasteful spending,” the billionaire posted on X, the platform he owns.

Does Musk’s early departure feel incongruous with his ambitious agenda?

“The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Musk said on X, announcing his resignation. But if DOGE is truly destined to become integral to American governance, why did Musk not pilot it to better skies?

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, Musk suggested things were not progressing as he envisioned. “DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” he said, expressing dissatisfaction with his own brainchild due to various pressures coming from the Trump administration.

In another interview with CBS, he was more direct expressing his dismay and disappointment toward Trump saying that his new “big beautiful” tax bill “increases the budget deficit” and “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.” A tax bill can not be both big and beautiful, he said. Progressives also criticise Trump’s bill for its cuts to social programs like Medicaid.

Let’s see what Musk pledged and what he delivered since the DOGE’s emergence.

Federal budget savings

At the outset, Musk promised that he would save "at least $2 trillion" from the federal government budget, which spent about $6.8 trillion in the fiscal year of 2024. This means Musk would cut nearly one third of the US federal spending this year.