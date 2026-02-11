Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released body camera footage and internal records in the case of a Chicago woman shot multiple times by a Border Patrol agent, revealing evidence that appears to contradict the Trump administration’s initial account.

Marimar Martinez, a 31-year-old Montessori teacher and US citizen, was wounded on October 4 after a confrontation with agents conducting an immigration crackdown.

The Department of Homeland Security said at the time that Martinez had “ambushed” officers and rammed their vehicle, forcing an agent to fire in self-defence.

But the footage shows agents discussing making contact with her car moments before the collision.

“It’s time to get aggressive,” one agent says in the video. “We’re going to make contact.”

Seconds later, the driver — identified in court records as Agent Exum — sharply turns the steering wheel. After the vehicles collide, Exum exits and fires five shots at Martinez.

Another agent can be heard saying, “do something, b..ch,” shortly before the crash.

‘Domestic terrorist’

Martinez, who had been following the agents to warn neighbours of their presence, survived and was taken to hospital.

She was later indicted on charges of impeding a federal officer, but the charges were dropped in November.