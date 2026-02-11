AMERICAS
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
Newly released video and messages raise fresh questions about a Border Patrol agent who shot a US citizen during an immigration operation — and about how the government portrayed the incident.
ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons watches a 60 Minutes clip of Marimar Martinez during a House Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill, February 10. / AP
February 11, 2026

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released body camera footage and internal records in the case of a Chicago woman shot multiple times by a Border Patrol agent, revealing evidence that appears to contradict the Trump administration’s initial account.

Marimar Martinez, a 31-year-old Montessori teacher and US citizen, was wounded on October 4 after a confrontation with agents conducting an immigration crackdown.

The Department of Homeland Security said at the time that Martinez had “ambushed” officers and rammed their vehicle, forcing an agent to fire in self-defence.

But the footage shows agents discussing making contact with her car moments before the collision.

“It’s time to get aggressive,” one agent says in the video. “We’re going to make contact.” 

Seconds later, the driver — identified in court records as Agent Exum — sharply turns the steering wheel. After the vehicles collide, Exum exits and fires five shots at Martinez.

Another agent can be heard saying, “do something, b..ch,” shortly before the crash.

‘Domestic terrorist’

Martinez, who had been following the agents to warn neighbours of their presence, survived and was taken to hospital. 

She was later indicted on charges of impeding a federal officer, but the charges were dropped in November. 

A DHS statement labeling her a “domestic terrorist” remains online.

A federal judge ordered the release of the footage and records, saying the government had shown “zero concern” for Martinez’s reputation.

Additional documents raise further questions. Text messages show Exum boasting about the shooting in a group chat: “I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys,” he wrote. 

Encouragement by Border Patrol

Court records also indicate the Chevy Tahoe involved was repaired before Martinez’s defence team could inspect it.

An email sent hours after the shooting by senior Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino praised Exum for his “excellent service” and encouraged him to delay retirement. 

Bovino was later demoted following a separate fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

Martinez has said she pushed for the release of the footage after two protesters were fatally shot by federal immigration agents last month. Her attorney, Christopher Parente, said she plans to file a civil lawsuit.

The newly disclosed material is likely to intensify scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement tactics — and of how authorities characterise use-of-force incidents involving US citizens.

