On the fateful morning of July 28, 2010, Junaid Hamid’s world turned upside down when Airblue Flight 202 carrying his wife crashed into the Margalla Hills near the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, killing all 152 people on board.

His immediate instinct was to shield his three young children — aged two-and-a-half, six, and eight — from the overwhelming grief that engulfed their family.

He frisked them away to a friend’s house within minutes because he didn’t want to expose them to the scores of grieving people gathering at his home.

“My first reaction was to protect my children,” Hamid tells TRT World.

In the wake of a devastating commercial plane crash in Ahmedabad in the western part of India on Thursday that claimed at least 265 lives, Hamid extends a hand of empathy to the grieving families across the border.

Having endured the profound grief of losing his wife in a plane crash, Hamid understands the trauma now gripping the families affected by the air accident on the other side of the border. Arch-rivals for eight decades, neighbouring Pakistan and India clashed last month in the biggest air battle since World War II in terms of the number of aircraft involved.

“My deepest condolences to all the affected families,” he says. “An air crash is such a thing (that) you don’t get closure. You don’t get a chance to say goodbye for the rest of your life.”

Hamid turned his personal tragedy into an international movement for justice, legislative reform, and compassion for air crash victims.

Over the last decade and a half, he has channelled his trauma into helping those navigating the unimaginable shock of losing one’s loved ones in plane crashes. Perhaps more important is his ongoing fight for accountability from airlines and governments following air accidents.

Turning tragedy into a life-long mission

Hamid credits his father’s words for anchoring him in the years since the tragedy tore apart his family: “Son, we have to be thankful for what Allah has left behind and be patient for what He has taken.”

These words, along with emotional support from friends, neighbours, and colleagues, helped him navigate the initial shock. His wife’s body was found intact at an Islamabad hospital, a rare mercy in a crash where 58 families could not even identify their loved ones, leaving them to mourn at a mass grave.

“Alhamdulillah [Thank God], we had closure,” Hamid says.

Rather than succumbing to despair, Hamid transformed his grief into a force for change.

“My coping mechanism was to convert this grief into something productive,” he says. Within days of the crash, he began researching international aviation laws and came across a compensation framework in place at the time in Pakistan, which valued a victim’s life at just 38,000 rupees—around $450 in 2010.

Motivated by this discovery, he started reaching out to other affected families, compiling their details in an Excel sheet. He later founded an association to amplify their collective voice and push for fairer treatment.

His campaign highlighted the shortcomings in the crash investigation , which eventually held the pilot and the air traffic control staff responsible.

Despite warnings to back down, Hamid persisted in his search for answers. “They turned our world upside down,” he says. “We are common people — 9-to-5 workers who pay taxes and comply with rules. It’s my right to stand up.”

His media appearances on prime-time talk shows drew attention to the gap between international aviation standards and local practices, particularly regarding the 1999 Montreal Convention, which outlines airline liability in cases of passenger death or injury. Although Pakistan had ratified the treaty, it had not yet been fully implemented at the time.