Western policymakers and strategists have long claimed that increasing sanctions against energy-rich Russia would put sufficient economic pressure and force the Kremlin to reach a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

But four years since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the heavily-sanctioned country shows no signs of backing off: its economy is doing well and its war machine is moving on. But most importantly, Russia can still sell its energy products to China, the largest buyer of Russian oil, and to other major energy consumers like India.

In sharp contrast, the US and Europe have started feeling the pinch of the Iran war after just over a fortnight, with oil and gas prices spiking after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway accounting for 20 percent of the world’s oil flow.

Iran, a large oil producer, has not only closed down the Strait of Hormuz but also targeted Gulf countries, disrupting oil production and energy exports from Arab countries, which have further strained global oil stocks and impacted countries from Bangladesh to Western Europe.

Under increasing economic pressure from the global energy disruption, the US has reversed its course against Moscow, allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil stranded at sea until April 11, signalling a growing American political weakness.

Analysts say that the volte face has demonstrated that the Iran war has not benefited the Trump administration as much as it has helped Russia.

“So far, Russia has been one of the greatest beneficiaries of the (Iran) war, both in terms of rising revenues from its oil exports but also the fact that economic and sanctions pressure from the US has been eased to a degree,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior director on analytical development and training at the New Lines Institute, Washington DC.

Chausovsky cautions that while oil price spikes – which will likely continue as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked – have helped the Russian economy and its war on Ukraine, Moscow’s advantageous position will “ultimately be dependent on the duration and the outcome” of the ongoing Middle East war.

US geopolitical decline

Some experts say that while one-month sanctions relief by itself cannot be seen as a significant break from the Western sanctions regime against Russia, the recent US sanctions decision shows the limits of American power, with geopolitical implications favouring Moscow.

“A country like Russia does not fight a years-long war to obtain a month's worth of sanctions release, and only for petroleum products,” says Ecaterina Matoi, a Bucharest-based political analyst.

While the sanctions relief aims to stabilise oil prices, its geopolitical message is more significant: it says that the US can not carry the global economic burden, she says.

“Despite the decimation of Iranian leadership through American and Israeli bombing campaigns, the closure of the Strait turns out to be a major problem. In approving Russian temporary deliveries, the US admitted the gravity of this situation and acted to ease the stress some of its partners face,” Matoi tells TRT World.

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Trump’s move also shows that the US prioritises its Asian partners like India over Europeans who face an “energy dilemma” due to Russian sanctions, according to Matoi.

But Trump’s growing estrangement from Western allies is not lost on Europeans, as the sanctions-relief move frustrated both Ukrainians and their partners across the continent.

“This one concession alone by the US could give Russia about $10bn for the war. This certainly does not help peace,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who also expressed his displeasure with the US sanctions relief.

British and German leaders, alongside the President of the European Council, have also criticised Trump’s sanctions move, saying that the Iran war should be no excuse to relieve pressure on Russia.

“Many countries will see the US sanctions relief to Russia as bad brinkmanship, asking themselves ‘why should we abide by these sanctions even if the US does not care about them much’,” Sergei Markov, a Russian academic and a former advisor to Putin, tells TRT World.

Last week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it will release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which marked the largest release of stockpiled oil in the 50-year history of the International Energy Agency (IEA), a global forum aiming to prevent oil disruptions across the world.

The unprecedented release amounts to one-tenth of the IEA’s total emergency oil reserves , which is another sign of American geopolitical problems.

Russia reaps benefits

While the Trump administration’s decision to provide sanctions relief to Moscow will have a limited impact on the Russian economy, its psychological payoff matters to the Kremlin, which the West has long sought to isolate in the international arena, experts say.

“Russian oil companies and the Russian budget are definitely benefiting. Russia is also trying to regain its reputation as a reliable supplier of energy resources to the international market,” Oleg Ignatov, an expert on Russian politics at International Crisis Group, tells TRT World.

“It all depends on how long the strait will be blocked and what damage will be done to the region's energy infrastructure. Time is the key factor here. The longer it lasts, the more Russia profits,” adds Ignatov.