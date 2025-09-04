WAR ON GAZA
Gaza-bound flotilla slams Israeli minister's plan to seize boats, designate activists 'terrorists'
The Global Sumud Flotilla says such threats are not only baseless and unjust but also constitute blatant violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
Around 200 activists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission. / AA
September 4, 2025

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has condemned Israel's national security minister's "baseless threats" to designate activists as “terrorists” and seize the boats, saying the mission is "humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable."

In a statement on Thursday, the flotilla reminded that they will reach the shores of Tunisia, where they will be joined by additional vessels before continuing to Gaza's shores with lifesaving humanitarian aid.

In response to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s plans to designate Global Sumud Flotilla activists as terrorists and seize boats, the statement said they will not be deterred by the "baseless threats of Israeli officials."

"Our mission is humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable. To that end, the Global Sumud Flotilla strongly condemns the threats by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in an attempt to intimidate our participants and falsely brand them as 'terrorists", it added.

It warned that such threats are "not only baseless and unjust but also constitute a blatant violation" of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The statement added that Israel's colonial-settler occupation has "long weaponised such tactics" and used them against the "Palestinian people, criminalising, brutalising, and dehumanising them."

"This latest attempt to intimidate our coalition is a continuation of the similar violent strategy used against Palestinian civilians, journalists, medics, and international activists who dare to stand against apartheid and genocide," said the Flotilla.

The statement that the Global Sumud Flotilla stands united in its humanitarian mission to deliver urgently needed food, water, and medical supplies to the Palestinian people, "enduring a catastrophic genocide, famine, and spiralling health crisis caused by Israel's illegal siege on Gaza."

They also called on the international community, the UN, and all governments to stand firmly with them and guarantee the flotilla's safe passage into Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return on Sunday.

Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission.

SOURCE:AA
