Days after the SCO spectre, Trump and Modi signal optimism over US-India trade talks
“We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future,” Modi says, as both leaders voice confidence in overcoming trade tensions sparked by steep US tariffs.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, at a G7 Summit. / AFP
September 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a hopeful tone on Wednesday as trade negotiations between the two countries continue amid escalating tariff tensions.

Trump announced that negotiations are continuing to address trade barriers and praised Modi as a “very good friend,” while Modi responded warmly, expressing optimism about unlocking the “limitless potential” of the India-US partnership.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

He expressed confidence about the upcoming discussions with Modi.

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries," Trump said.

His remarks came amid significant tensions in US-India trade relations centred on steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The conflict escalated in August when the US first imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, later doubling it to 50 percent in response to India's continued imports of Russian oil.

Reacting to Trump’s post, Modi, who described India and the US as “close friends and natural partners,” said he is “confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he said in a post on X early Wednesday.

India had earlier termed the US surcharge “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Trump said on Friday that India and the US have a "special relationship" and "I will always be friends with Modi."

Modi welcomed Trump's sentiments.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” he said.

Ties between the two countries have taken a severe hit in recent months. India has been irked by Trump’s public proclamation that he ended the four-day May conflict between India and Pakistan. While Islamabad acknowledges Trump’s role, New Delhi denies that he mediated the truce.

A month after the deadly conflict, Trump invited Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for a luncheon meeting, further annoying India’s Modi government.

India also appears to have expressed displeasure over the Trump administration’s tariff move, with Modi attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China amid prominent media coverage in which he was seen holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

