US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a hopeful tone on Wednesday as trade negotiations between the two countries continue amid escalating tariff tensions.

Trump announced that negotiations are continuing to address trade barriers and praised Modi as a “very good friend,” while Modi responded warmly, expressing optimism about unlocking the “limitless potential” of the India-US partnership.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

He expressed confidence about the upcoming discussions with Modi.

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries," Trump said.

His remarks came amid significant tensions in US-India trade relations centred on steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The conflict escalated in August when the US first imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, later doubling it to 50 percent in response to India's continued imports of Russian oil.

Reacting to Trump’s post, Modi, who described India and the US as “close friends and natural partners,” said he is “confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”