Global leaders reacted to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in US and Israeli strikes. As some US allies endorsed the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, global leaders called for an expedited end to the crisis gripping the region.
The assassination marks a significant escalation in the regional crisis as concerns grow over potential retaliatory actions.
Here are some of the reactions from around the world to the killing.
Hamas
Hamas on Sunday mourned Khamenei's death, a firm supporter of the Palestinian movement, after his death in what it described as a "heinous" US-Israeli attack.
"We in Hamas mourn the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.
"The US and the fascist occupation government bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression and heinous crime against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as for its serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region."
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the killing of Khamenei as a "cynical violation" of morality and law.
Tehran has stood by as one of Russia's closest allies throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive and the Kremlin had earlier called for restraint in the run-up to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
On Sunday, the Kremlin published a letter that Putin sent to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in which the Russian leader expressed his "deepest condolences for the assassination of" Khamenei.
He said the killing was "carried out in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law".
Putin said Khamenei "will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations".
China
China on Sunday denounced the assassination of Khamenei.
“The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on US social media company X.
“It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” the statement said.
Reiterating the call for an “immediate” end to the military operations in the Middle East, the ministry stressed the need for a “joint effort” to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the “world at large.”
Singapore
Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned that the crisis is likely to affect energy prices and have an impact on countries far away from the Middle East.
“You can see how the war starts, but it is very hard to tell how the war will end,” he said at an event in Singapore.
New Zealand
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Sunday that Iran’s leadership had long defied international expectations and lost the confidence of its own people.
“We join the global community in hoping this crisis is resolved swiftly,” they added, calling for negotiations to resume, adherence to international law, and urging Iran’s leaders to pursue a diplomatic solution.
Australia
Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that “Khamenei was responsible for the regime’s ballistic missile and nuclear programme, support for armed proxies and its brutal acts of violence and intimidation against its own people. His passing will not be mourned.”
He added that judgments about the legality of the weekend strikes on Iran are a question for the US and others directly involved in the action, though Iran’s regime posed a real threat to international peace and security. “We hope that the actions that have been taken lead to a swift resolution,” Albanese said.
France
France can only "be satisfied" with the killing of Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, said government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon on Sunday.
"Khamenei was a bloodthirsty dictator who oppressed his people, degraded women, young people and minorities, and was recently responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians in his country and in the region. We can therefore only be satisfied with his demise," Bregeon said to French broadcaster RTL.
UK
UK Defence Secretary John Healey said on Sunday that "few people will mourn" Khamenei, echoing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Khamenei "was responsible for the regime's ballistic missile and nuclear programme, support for armed proxies and its brutal acts of violence and intimidation against its own people", Albanese told reporters.