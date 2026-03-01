Global leaders reacted to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in US and Israeli strikes. As some US allies endorsed the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, global leaders called for an expedited end to the crisis gripping the region.

The assassination marks a significant escalation in the regional crisis as concerns grow over potential retaliatory actions.

Here are some of the reactions from around the world to the killing.

Hamas

Hamas on Sunday mourned Khamenei's death, a firm supporter of the Palestinian movement, after his death in what it described as a "heinous" US-Israeli attack.

"We in Hamas mourn the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

"The US and the fascist occupation government bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression and heinous crime against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as for its serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region."

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the killing of Khamenei as a "cynical violation" of morality and law.

Tehran has stood by as one of Russia's closest allies throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive and the Kremlin had earlier called for restraint in the run-up to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

On Sunday, the Kremlin published a letter that Putin sent to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in which the Russian leader expressed his "deepest condolences for the assassination of" Khamenei.

He said the killing was "carried out in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law".

Putin said Khamenei "will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations".

China

China on Sunday denounced the assassination of Khamenei.



“The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on US social media company X.



“It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” the statement said.



Reiterating the call for an “immediate” end to the military operations in the Middle East, the ministry stressed the need for a “joint effort” to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the “world at large.”

Singapore