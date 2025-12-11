Taiwan plans to keep making the "most advanced" chips on home soil and remain "indispensable" to the global semiconductor industry, the deputy foreign minister told AFP, despite intense Chinese military pressure.

The island makes more than half of the world's chips, and nearly all of the most advanced ones, that power everything from smartphones to AI data centres.

Its dominance of the industry has long been seen as a "silicon shield" protecting it from an invasion or blockade by China — which claims the island is part of its territory — and an incentive for the United States to defend it.

But the threat of a Chinese attack has fuelled concerns about potential disruptions to global supply chains and has increased pressure for more chip production beyond Taiwan's shores.

"We will try to maintain the most advanced technology in Taiwan, and to be sure that Taiwan continues to play an indispensable role" in the semiconductor ecosystem, Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Chih-chung Wu told AFP in an interview on Wednesday.

"I think it's the same logic for every country, even countries not under such a very complicated geopolitical situation."

China has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, deploying on an almost daily basis fighter jets and warships around the island.

Taiwan has responded by increasing defence spending to upgrade its military equipment and improve its ability to wage asymmetric warfare.

'Core interest'

The island does not have enough land, water or energy to accommodate the fabrication plants, or fabs, needed to meet soaring demand for chips, "so step by step we enlarge our investment in the world, but still linking with Taiwan", said Wu, who was previously the representative to France.

Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, has already invested in fabs in the United States, Japan and Germany.