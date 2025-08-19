WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Israel and the US oppose the renewal as the UN Security Council is debating the extension of peacekeepers in Lebanon until August 2026.
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
UN Security Council pushes for diplomacy to resolve Israel-Lebanon border disputes. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

The United Nations Security Council began to debate on Monday a resolution drafted by France to extend the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon for a year with the ultimate aim of withdrawing it.

Israel and the United States have reportedly opposed the renewal of the force's mandate, and it was unclear if the draft text had backing from Washington, which wields a veto on the Council.

A US State Department spokesman said "we don't comment on ongoing UN Security Council negotiations," as talks continued on the fate of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deployed since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, and to assist the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region.

The text, first reported by Reuters, would "extend the mandate of UNIFIL until August 31, 2026," but "indicates its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL."

That would be on the condition that Lebanon's government was the "sole provider of security in southern Lebanon... and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement."

Under a truce that ended a recent war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, Beirut's army has been deploying in south Lebanon and dismantling the group's infrastructure there.

RelatedTRT Global - Lebanon approves US proposal to disarm Hezbollah for 'truce with Israel'
RECOMMENDED

Israel continues to attack Lebanon

Lebanon has been grappling with the thorny issue of disarming Hezbollah, with the cabinet this month tasking the army with developing a plan to do so by the end of the year. The Iran-backed group has pushed back.

Under the truce, Israel was meant to completely withdraw from Lebanon, though it has kept forces in several areas it deems strategic and continues to attack across Lebanon.

Israel's forces have also had tense encounters with the UN blue helmets.

The draft resolution under discussion also "calls for enhanced diplomatic efforts to resolve any dispute or reservation pertaining to the international border between Lebanon and Israel."

Council members were debating the draft resolution seen by AFP on Monday ahead of a vote of the 15-member council on August 25 before the expiration of the force's mandate at the end of the month.

RelatedTRT Global - US envoy urges Israel to honour ceasefire commitments as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests