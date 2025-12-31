WORLD
Sydney rings in New Year under heavy security after Bondi attack
Australia's largest city rings in 2026 with its iconic fireworks under heightened security, weeks after a deadly attack at a Jewish event that shocked the nation.
A sign warns of security screening near the Sydney Opera House ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks in Sydney, Australia, on December 31, 2025. / Reuters
December 31, 2025

Australia's Sydney began 2026 with a fireworks display held under an enhanced police presence, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration in the city’s famed Bondi Beach.

Sydney's annual New Year's Eve celebrations are known globally for their spectacular fireworks, with 40,000 pyrotechnic effects stretching seven km across buildings and barges along its harbour, including the city's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Organisers held a minute's silence for the victims of the attack at 11:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), with the Harbour Bridge lit up in white and a menorah - a symbol long used to symbolise Judaism — projected onto its pylons.

"After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year’s Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and happy 2026," Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore said ahead of the event.

The father and son gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event on December 14, Australia's worst mass shooting in almost three decades that shocked the nation.

Traditional Christmas celebrations at Bondi were muted this year, and several New Year events planned there were cancelled.

Around 3,000 police, some carrying long arms, were deployed in the city during the main New Year celebrations, which typically attract over a million revellers.

"We have to show defiance in the face of this terrible crime and say that we're not going to be cowed by this kind of terrorism, and we're not going to change the way we live our life in our beautiful city," New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said on Wednesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
