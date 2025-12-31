Australia's Sydney began 2026 with a fireworks display held under an enhanced police presence, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration in the city’s famed Bondi Beach.

Sydney's annual New Year's Eve celebrations are known globally for their spectacular fireworks, with 40,000 pyrotechnic effects stretching seven km across buildings and barges along its harbour, including the city's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Organisers held a minute's silence for the victims of the attack at 11:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), with the Harbour Bridge lit up in white and a menorah - a symbol long used to symbolise Judaism — projected onto its pylons.

"After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year’s Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and happy 2026," Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore said ahead of the event.