ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Won't kill Iran's supreme leader — at least 'for now': Trump
"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump says on his Truth Social platform.
Won't kill Iran's supreme leader — at least 'for now': Trump
Donald Trump speaks with reporters while aboard Air Force One en route from Calgary, Canada to Joint Base Andrews, MD, late Monday, June 16, 2025. / AP
June 17, 2025

US President Donald Trump dramatically stepped up his rhetoric against Iran's supreme leader, saying on social media that the United States knows where Ali Khamenei is located but will not kill him "for now."

In another post on Tuesday, Trump also appeared to demand Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" as he fueled questions about whether the United States would join Israel's attacks on Tehran's leadership and nuclear facilities.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" said Trump.

Minutes later, the US president followed up with another message simply saying: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Trump flew back early from the G7 summit in Canada late Monday as the conflict between Iran and key US ally Israel escalated, and was set to meet top officials in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

The US president has so far stressed that his country is not getting involved in the conflict, and has said that Iran could still take a deal to end its nuclear program that he had proposed before Israel's attacks.

But Trump has given mounting signals that Washington's intervention in some form may now be imminent.

Trump said on Tuesday that "we have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," hailing the use of US-made weaponry without explicitly mentioning Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - China: Trump 'adding fuel to fire' in Iran-Israel conflict

Israel, the closest US ally in the Middle East, had recently made a similar claim.

Earlier, Trump told reporters on Air Force One while returning from Canada that he wanted "a real end, not a ceasefire" to the Iran-Israel conflict, and warned that "I'm not in too much of a mood to negotiate."

RelatedTRT Global - 'This is big stuff' — Trump cuts G7 trip short as fears of US attacks on Iran grow

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group