President Donald Trump has said that he believed a nuclear deal the US is currently negotiating with Iran will be better than a 2015 international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as 'The Iran Nuclear Deal',” Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday after concerns expressed by Democrats and some nuclear experts that he is rushing negotiations on a highly complex topic.

During his first White House term, Trump in 2018 withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed to by Iran, the United States and world powers, calling it "the worst deal ever."

"I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!" Trump added in a Truth Social post.

Related TRT World - Trump advisor vows US financial support for UAE if Iran war harms its economy

Iran says US continuing truce breaches