WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Trump says new US-Iran deal will be better than 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement
Trump strongly criticises Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which saw P5+1 countries including US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany provide sanctions relief for Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.
Trump says new US-Iran deal will be better than 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement
Trump says he is "under no pressure" to make a deal with Iran. [File] / AA
5 hours ago

President Donald Trump has said that he believed a nuclear deal the US is currently negotiating with Iran will be better than a 2015 international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as 'The Iran Nuclear Deal',” Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday after concerns expressed by Democrats and some nuclear experts that he is rushing negotiations on a highly complex topic.

During his first White House term, Trump in 2018 withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed to by Iran, the United States and world powers, calling it "the worst deal ever."

"I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!" Trump added in a Truth Social post.

RelatedTRT World - Trump advisor vows US financial support for UAE if Iran war harms its economy

Iran says US continuing truce breaches

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The United States and Israel began attacking Iran more than seven weeks ago in a war that Trump has said aims to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

With a two-week ceasefire set to expire in the coming days, prospects for a second round of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan were not clear.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar that the US "continued violations of the ceasefire" are a major obstacle to the continuation of the diplomatic process.

Araghchi told Dar in a phone call that Iran, while taking all aspects of the matter into account, will decide on how to proceed further.

It is currently unclear what kind of deal could be credibly agreed to by the United States and Iran in a short amount of time.

The 2015 agreement, which also involved France, Germany, China, Britain and Russia, took two years to negotiate and involved some 200 specialists spanning nuclear physics, sanctions, finance and law.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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