Israeli settler groups have expanded an illegal settlement outpost on seized Palestinian land near the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a legal organisation.

In a statement on Thursday, Al-Baidar said settlers added prefabricated houses to an illegal outpost established on Mount Qarqafa, between the towns of Aqraba and Jurish, southeast of Nablus.

The organisation said the move aims to illegally annex additional Palestinian land in the area.

"This is a continuation of the expansion of illegal settlement outposts on Palestinian land, further endangering Palestinian communities and directly threatening land and property rights," the statement said.

Al-Baidar also reported that settlers cut down around 150 olive trees belonging to Palestinians east of Al-Khalil.

According to the organisation, settlers often begin by erecting makeshift huts made of various materials in areas targeted for seizure.

These sites are then fenced off, access roads are built, and the areas are gradually prepared for settlement expansion.

Although such outposts are also illegal under Israeli law, many are later retroactively legalised and turned into permanent settlements, the group said.