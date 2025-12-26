Israeli settler groups have expanded an illegal settlement outpost on seized Palestinian land near the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a legal organisation.
In a statement on Thursday, Al-Baidar said settlers added prefabricated houses to an illegal outpost established on Mount Qarqafa, between the towns of Aqraba and Jurish, southeast of Nablus.
The organisation said the move aims to illegally annex additional Palestinian land in the area.
"This is a continuation of the expansion of illegal settlement outposts on Palestinian land, further endangering Palestinian communities and directly threatening land and property rights," the statement said.
Al-Baidar also reported that settlers cut down around 150 olive trees belonging to Palestinians east of Al-Khalil.
According to the organisation, settlers often begin by erecting makeshift huts made of various materials in areas targeted for seizure.
These sites are then fenced off, access roads are built, and the areas are gradually prepared for settlement expansion.
Although such outposts are also illegal under Israeli law, many are later retroactively legalised and turned into permanent settlements, the group said.
Highest levels in 20 years
Figures released by the United Nations show that attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have reached their highest level in the past 20 years, since records began.
Since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023, there has been a rise in detentions, raids and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
About 451,000 Israelis live in settlements across the occupied West Bank, while around 230,000 reside in occupied East Jerusalem, according to official figures.
Under international law, these settlements are considered illegal.
Palestinian residents say settlement expansion and daily settler activity have further restricted movement and worsened living conditions across the occupied West Bank.