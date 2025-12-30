The Israeli government has begun withdrawing permits from international humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, citing alleged failures to complete required registration procedures.

Israeli authorities said they plan to revoke the licences of 37 humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders and ActionAid.

The government alleged that some of the organisations employ Palestinians involved in what it termed "terrorist activities."

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, authorities have already sent notifications to more than 12 international humanitarian organisations informing them that their permits to operate in Gaza and the occupied West Bank will be cancelled from January 1, with all activities required to cease by March 1.

Israeli officials claimed that some organisations refused to submit full lists of Palestinian employees for what they described as security screening.

Submit or be expelled