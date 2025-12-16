Kazakhstan will accelerate the delivery of vital offshore oil-loading equipment to help restore exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) after a recent attack disrupted operations at its Black Sea terminal, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Astana, Akkenzhenov said two single-point moorings (SPMs) ordered from the United Arab Emirates will now arrive in January—three months earlier than initially planned—to support repairs at the CPC terminal near Russia’s port of Novorossiysk.

The SPMs are floating offshore loading systems that allow oil tankers to load crude while anchored at sea, making them critical to the consortium’s export capacity.

“This is complex technological equipment,” Akkenzhenov said, noting that the moorings must be transported and installed at Novorossiysk before operations can fully resume.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is Kazakhstan’s primary oil export route, carrying crude from the Tengiz field and other producers to global markets via Russia’s Black Sea coast. Any prolonged disruption threatens both Kazakhstan’s export revenues and global oil supply flows.

Repairs underway amid harsh conditions

Akkenzhenov said work is ongoing to restore damaged infrastructure, but harsh weather conditions in the Black Sea are slowing progress. Strong southeasterly winds and waves reaching two meters have complicated underwater repair operations.

“The wind creates a current that makes diving extremely difficult,” he said, explaining that divers must descend in a special pressurised dome before exiting underwater to carry out repairs on the moorings.

Efforts are focused on two damaged systems. Repairs are underway at SPM-3, where hoses are being replaced, a step the minister said is essential for restoring the terminal’s full operating capacity.

Divers are also working on SPM-2, which sustained severe damage in an attack late last month.

Akkenzhenov said the mooring has a hole measuring more than two meters across, requiring extensive work to restore buoyancy before technicians can assess damage to internal processing equipment.