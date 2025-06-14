ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
The Turkish foreign minister also discusses other regional developments with Ceyhun Bayramov and Badr Abdelatty.
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
File Photo: Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts to discuss regional developments. / AA
June 14, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed Israel’s attacks on Iran with his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan held phone calls on Saturday with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed other regional developments as well.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

RECOMMENDED

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel and Iran keep striking each other. Here are the key targeted locations


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump