Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed Israel’s attacks on Iran with his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan held phone calls on Saturday with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed other regional developments as well.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.