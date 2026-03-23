Israeli soldiers have subjected a one-year-old child in central Gaza to torture to pressure his father into making confessions during an interrogation, Palestine TV reported, citing Palestinian journalist Osama Al-Kahlout.

It aired footage showing injuries to the child, identified as Karim, after he was detained by Israeli forces near the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza.

Witnesses said the child's father, Osama Abu Nassar, was traumatised after the death of a horse he used for income.

While taking his child to buy supplies, he was caught up in gunfire near his home and was forced by Israeli soldiers to leave his 18-month-old son on the ground and approach a nearby military checkpoint, where he was stripped and interrogated.

The forces tortured the child in front of his father, including burning one of his legs with cigarettes, pricking him and inserting a nail into his leg, as confirmed by a medical report.

The report said the child suffered burn marks from cigarettes and puncture wounds in his leg caused by the nail.