Syria and Israel have agreed to establish a “joint fusion mechanism” aimed at improving coordination and preventing escalation, following US-brokered talks held in Paris, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday.

"Under the auspices of the United States, senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris. President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the Middle East enabled productive discussions, centred on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security, and prosperity for both countries," said the statement released by the Office of the US State Department spokesperson.

But a Syrian official told Reuters it would not be possible to move forward on "strategic files" in talks with Israel without a binding, clear timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from Syrian territory seized after the late 2024 toppling of Bashar al-Assad.

Syria’s sovereignty