Syria and Israel have agreed to establish a “joint fusion mechanism” aimed at improving coordination and preventing escalation, following US-brokered talks held in Paris, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday.
"Under the auspices of the United States, senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris. President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the Middle East enabled productive discussions, centred on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security, and prosperity for both countries," said the statement released by the Office of the US State Department spokesperson.
But a Syrian official told Reuters it would not be possible to move forward on "strategic files" in talks with Israel without a binding, clear timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from Syrian territory seized after the late 2024 toppling of Bashar al-Assad.
Syria’s sovereignty
The talks focused on respect for Syria’s sovereignty, Israel’s security, and broader stability and prosperity for both sides.
Under the agreement, the two countries will set up a dedicated communication cell to facilitate ongoing coordination on intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement and potential commercial opportunities, all under US supervision.
The mechanism is intended to address disputes quickly and avoid misunderstandings, the statement said, marking a rare formal channel between two long-time adversaries that remain technically at war.
Washington welcomed the outcome, describing it as a constructive step toward lasting security arrangements and saying it would continue to support implementation as part of broader efforts to promote enduring peace in the region.