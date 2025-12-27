China has passed a revised law that, for the first time, formally regulates unmanned aircraft, a move set to reshape the country's fast-growing drone and low-altitude economy sectors, according to state media on Saturday.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress approved the changes under the Civil Aviation Law on December 27, adding a provision on airworthiness certification for drones that plugs a key regulatory gap.

The overhaul comes as China's low-altitude economy — a national strategic initiative focusing on commercial activities below 3,000 meters — is forecast to grow to more than 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion) by 2030, from 1.5 trillion yuan in 2025, according to estimates from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Peking University and China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC).

Under the new rules, effective on July 1 next year, all entities involved in the design, production, import, maintenance and operation of drones must obtain airworthiness certification.

Drone manufacturers will be required to assign a unique product identification code to each unit, in accordance with relevant national regulations.

China’s drone market