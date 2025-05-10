As expected, Pakistan launched a counterattack on select Indian military targets in the early hours of May 10, signalling the start of a full-fledged conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

As world diplomacy failed to prevent the two South Asian rivals from climbing up the escalation ladder, the biggest question remains whether these countries still have time to pull themselves from the brink or are destined to go for a long haul of war and conflict.

In these early stages, it may be too soon to predict, but if the conflict is not managed now, it has all the potential to snowball into a wider war that would have consequences beyond South Asia. Maybe the world powers and the United Nations still have a narrow window to act fast and cap these hostilities.

During the past 48 hours, there have been some hectic diplomatic activities, including phone calls by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Rubio also called Indian Foreign Minister J. Shankar, urging restraint from both sides and expressing Washington’s desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

But neither the new US strategic ally, India, nor the Cold War-era and the so-called war-on-terror old partner, Pakistan, appears to be listening. The monster of war is out and growing strong.

Pakistan counteroffensive

On early May 10, Pakistan officially claimed to hit multiple targets deep inside India using missiles, fighter aircraft and drones. In the operation code-named “Bunyan-un-Marsoos” (the concrete wall), Pakistan claimed to successfully target the Indian airbases of Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda and Sirsa and several other military sites. Pakistani drones penetrated deep inside India, including capital Delhi.

Besides, in a major first, Pakistan disrupted the Indian national power grid through a cyber-attack and hacked several official Indian websites, underlining the changing scope and nature of modern warfare.

The Pakistani operation came in response to India’s Operation Sindoor launched in the wee hours of May 7, which targeted mosques and civilian neighbourhoods, killing at least 31 people, including children and wounding more than 50.

The Pakistan Air Force had reacted swiftly to the Indian attack, allegedly downing five enemy aircraft, including three state-of-the-art French-made Rafale.

However, India claimed that it only struck “terrorist sites” inside Pakistan and its administered Kashmir in response to the April 22 killing of 26 civilians at the picturesque tourist spot of Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam, in its administered Kashmir. The attack was carried out by five gunmen belonging to a little-known group, the Resistance Front.

New Delhi was quick to point fingers at Pakistan, which denied the allegation and offered independent investigations into the attack. But India, without sharing any evidence, first mounted a propaganda drive against Pakistan that eventually led to the May 7 attack.

Since then, tensions have constantly been on the rise as India launched drone attacks on several Pakistani cities, mounting popular pressure on the Pakistani government to shed its defensive posture and take the conflict inside India by launching a counteroffensive.

Kashmir: The core problem

The Muslim-majority divided Himalayan region of Kashmir lies at the heart of the protected animosity between an overwhelmingly Muslim Pakistan and Hindu-dominated India. Both countries hold parts of Kashmir and lay claim on the region administered by its rival since their independence from the British Raj in August 1947.

The United Nations acknowledges that Kashmir remains a disputed territory and Kashmiris have the right to self-determination under its resolutions. However, Kashmiris are waiting for the promised plebiscite as India has transformed it into the most militarised zone in the world to control its Muslim population.

On August 5, 2019, India unilaterally changed the status of this semi-autonomous region and merged it into the union territory in violation of the UN resolutions, the Constitutional guarantees given to the Kashmiris and bilateral agreements with Pakistan.

This made the issue more complex as relations nose-dived between Pakistan and India with both accusing one another of waging proxy wars and sponsoring terrorism. Pakistan accuses India of sponsoring a fringe terrorist movement, especially in its southwestern province of Balochistan, while New Delhi holds Islamabad responsible whenever there is a militant attack on its soil or its administered Kashmir.

Non-state actors and peace