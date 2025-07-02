Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a Hamas delegation headed by the Palestinian resistance group's Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish in Ankara, Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations and the humanitarian situation in Gaza were discussed.

Fidan said that Türkiye's priority was to stop the massacre in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid as soon as possible.

He noted that the recent tensions in the region would not allow the genocide in Gaza to be forgotten.