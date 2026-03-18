CIA Director John Ratcliffe has told senators that Iran is seeking intelligence support from Russia, China, and other US rivals, as US and Israeli forces press their war on Iran on 19th day of the conflict.

Testifying on Wednesday at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on "Worldwide Threats", Ratcliffe said, "The Iranians are requesting intelligence assistance from Russia, from China and from other adversaries of the United States, and whether or not those countries are (providing assistance) is something we can talk about in the classified portion."

When asked pointedly by Senator Jack Reed whether he had made an assessment and analysed communications traffic, Ratcliffe said he knows the "answer" and is "happy to discuss that with you in the classified portion."

Earlier in the hearing, Senator Angus King asked Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard about reports that Russia is providing intelligence assistance to Iran, including satellite imagery, and whether she could update the committee.

"If there is that sharing going on, that would be an answer that would be appropriate for a closed session," Gabbard replied.

When King noted that multiple news outlets had reported the intelligence sharing, she repeated her response and added that, according to the Pentagon, "any support that Iran may be receiving is not inhibiting their operational effects."

King responded, "OK, that’s sort of a first cousin of a ‘yes.’"