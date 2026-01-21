Canada is drawing up a military plan to fight back against a hypothetical US invasion, federal officials said on Tuesday.

The move marks the first time in over a century that it has formally modelled a conflict with its southern neighbour, the Globe and Mail reported.

The response plan comes as US President Donald Trump posted a provocative drawing of the American flag blanketing Canada and Greenland earlier on Tuesday on his Truth Social platform.

Canada does not possess the military strength to counter a full-fledged attack by the United States, so the plan calls for small cells of military personnel and citizens to use an unconventional response, officials told the Globe and Mail.

The officials were not named because they were not authorised to discuss the plan.

The scenario envisions these groups to employ ambushes, drones and sabotage against the American invaders. These tactics were used by the Afghan Taliban against Russians decades ago and then US forces and their allies 20 years ago.

Related TRT World - Canada's Carney says US-led global order, once a 'pleasant fiction', now faces 'rupture'

'People do care about what happens to Canada'