Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani has hailed the dissolution of the PKK terror group as a step towards restoring security and ending repeated violence in the region.

“We reaffirm today our commitment to strengthening military and security coordination between Syria, Türkiye, and Jordan. This partnership is no longer optional; it is an urgent necessity,” Shaibani told a joint press conference on Monday with his Turkish and Jordanian counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Ayman Safadi, following a trilateral meeting in Ankara.

Regarding repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, Shaibani condemned the “systematic violations of international law and blatant provocations that threaten to ignite the entire region.”

“Syria’s territorial unity is non-negotiable. Syria is a sovereign, indivisible state, and it will remain so,” he stressed.

Shaibani said the Syrian leadership is now in the process of unifying “all territories under the authority of the central state.”

"While we recognise this is a complex and sensitive process, it is essential," he added.

The top diplomat warned that any delay in executing the agreement “would prolong instability, invite foreign interference, and fuel separatist tendencies.”

He announced the foundations of a new political phase, including the formation of a national parliament that reflects the full diversity of the Syrian people.

“This is not merely a technical step, but a pivotal milestone on the path to restoring legitimate and representative governance,” he said.