The Israeli army has carried out a new ground incursion into the Syrian village of Saida al-Hanout in the Quneitra countryside in the south amid daily violations of the country’s sovereignty, according to Syrian state media.

Six Israeli vehicles, including three Humvees, two white trucks and a black van, advanced towards the village on Friday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

On Thursday, a three-vehicle Israeli patrol advanced into the towns of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya and al-Ajraf in the northern Quneitra countryside.

Israeli forces set up a temporary military checkpoint between the towns near a demolished water tank.

Israeli artillery also fired four shells on the outskirts of Koya town in the western Daraa countryside in southwestern Syria.