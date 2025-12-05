MIDDLE EAST
Israeli forces carry out a new ground incursion into Syria’s Quneitra countryside
Six Israeli vehicles advanced towards the village of Saida al-Hanout, official media reported.
An Israeli tank parked by the fence of the ceasefire line in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Quneitra crossing, on March 2 2025. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

The Israeli army has carried out a new ground incursion into the Syrian village of Saida al-Hanout in the Quneitra countryside in the south amid daily violations of the country’s sovereignty, according to Syrian state media.

Six Israeli vehicles, including three Humvees, two white trucks and a black van, advanced towards the village on Friday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

On Thursday, a three-vehicle Israeli patrol advanced into the towns of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya and al-Ajraf in the northern Quneitra countryside.

Israeli forces set up a temporary military checkpoint between the towns near a demolished water tank.

Israeli artillery also fired four shells on the outskirts of Koya town in the western Daraa countryside in southwestern Syria.

No information was available about possible casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the reports.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

