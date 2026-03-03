WORLD
2 min read
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
At least 40 people have been killed and over 240 others injured in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon since Monday.
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Despite the “extremely challenging circumstances,” UNIFIL said it remains committed to carrying out its mandate under Resolution 1701. / AFP
March 3, 2026

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said it observed Israeli soldiers crossing into border areas of southern Lebanon, calling the move a “violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“Peacekeepers observed the Israeli army soldiers crossing into Lebanese areas near Markaba, Al Adeisse, Kfar Kela and Ramyah before returning south of the Blue Line,” UNIFIL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The peacekeeping mission added that since the latest conflict in 2024, the Israeli army has maintained five positions and two buffer zones inside Lebanese territory, in violation of Resolution 1701.

It also recorded several Israeli air strikes, hundreds of incidents of gunfire across the Blue Line, a de facto border, and 84 airspace violations over the past two days, as well as dozens of rockets and shells fired by Hezbollah into Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Israel claims to have killed high ranking Hezbollah official in Lebanon strike

Breach of resolution 1701

“Each of these incidents constitutes a serious breach of resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, adding that it continues contacts with the Lebanese and Israeli sides, as well as through coordination mechanisms, to call for de-escalation.

Resolution 1701, adopted in August 2006, calls for a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and the creation of a weapons-free zone between the UN-demarcated Blue Line, and the Litani River, except for Lebanese army forces and UNIFIL.

RECOMMENDED

Despite the “extremely challenging circumstances,” UNIFIL said it remains committed to carrying out its mandate under Resolution 1701 and will continue reporting developments to the UN Security Council.

The statement followed an announcement on Tuesday by the Israeli military that it launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon to establish a “security zone” and position forces at “strategic points,” citing the need to protect Israeli settlements from potential attacks originating inside Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Israel prepares for ground incursion into Lebanon as Beirut pulls back troops from border

Rising tensions in region

At least 40 people were killed and 246 others were wounded in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon since Monday.

Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.

Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan