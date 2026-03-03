The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said it observed Israeli soldiers crossing into border areas of southern Lebanon, calling the move a “violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“Peacekeepers observed the Israeli army soldiers crossing into Lebanese areas near Markaba, Al Adeisse, Kfar Kela and Ramyah before returning south of the Blue Line,” UNIFIL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The peacekeeping mission added that since the latest conflict in 2024, the Israeli army has maintained five positions and two buffer zones inside Lebanese territory, in violation of Resolution 1701.

It also recorded several Israeli air strikes, hundreds of incidents of gunfire across the Blue Line, a de facto border, and 84 airspace violations over the past two days, as well as dozens of rockets and shells fired by Hezbollah into Israel.

Breach of resolution 1701

“Each of these incidents constitutes a serious breach of resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, adding that it continues contacts with the Lebanese and Israeli sides, as well as through coordination mechanisms, to call for de-escalation.

Resolution 1701, adopted in August 2006, calls for a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and the creation of a weapons-free zone between the UN-demarcated Blue Line, and the Litani River, except for Lebanese army forces and UNIFIL.