The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said it observed Israeli soldiers crossing into border areas of southern Lebanon, calling the move a “violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
“Peacekeepers observed the Israeli army soldiers crossing into Lebanese areas near Markaba, Al Adeisse, Kfar Kela and Ramyah before returning south of the Blue Line,” UNIFIL said in a statement on Tuesday.
The peacekeeping mission added that since the latest conflict in 2024, the Israeli army has maintained five positions and two buffer zones inside Lebanese territory, in violation of Resolution 1701.
It also recorded several Israeli air strikes, hundreds of incidents of gunfire across the Blue Line, a de facto border, and 84 airspace violations over the past two days, as well as dozens of rockets and shells fired by Hezbollah into Israel.
Breach of resolution 1701
“Each of these incidents constitutes a serious breach of resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, adding that it continues contacts with the Lebanese and Israeli sides, as well as through coordination mechanisms, to call for de-escalation.
Resolution 1701, adopted in August 2006, calls for a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and the creation of a weapons-free zone between the UN-demarcated Blue Line, and the Litani River, except for Lebanese army forces and UNIFIL.
Despite the “extremely challenging circumstances,” UNIFIL said it remains committed to carrying out its mandate under Resolution 1701 and will continue reporting developments to the UN Security Council.
The statement followed an announcement on Tuesday by the Israeli military that it launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon to establish a “security zone” and position forces at “strategic points,” citing the need to protect Israeli settlements from potential attacks originating inside Lebanon.
Rising tensions in region
At least 40 people were killed and 246 others were wounded in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon since Monday.
Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.