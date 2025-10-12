WAR ON GAZA
Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City
Israel has killed over 250 journalists in Gaza since October 2023.
Israeli-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist Saleh Al-Jaafrawi in Sabra neighborhood, Gaza City. / TRT World
October 12, 2025

Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist, was fatally shot in Gaza City on Saturday, just days after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced.

Various media reports suggest that Aljafarawi was killed when Hamas security forces had surrounded members of an armed militia.

Aljafarawi was cornered by armed men and killed with seven gunshots to his body.

The New Arab reported that Aljafrawi was targeted and killed by Israel-backed armed collaborator gangs while documenting the extensive destruction in the Sabra neighbourhood following the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The Quds News Network also reported that Israeli-backed gangs “executed” Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafrawi in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Gaza Government Media Office strongly condemned the assassination, calling it “a direct result of Israel’s policy of targeting Palestinian journalists through both air strikes and proxy militias.”

Aljafarawi’s death comes during the initial phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which includes provisions for Israeli troop withdrawal, the release of hostages and prisoners, and the opening of crossings to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Earlier, on October 10, a photojournalist, Arafat al-Khour, working for Abu Dhabi TV, was wounded by an Israeli strike while documenting the aftermath of a strike in Gaza City’s same neighbourhood.

Israel has killed over 250 journalists since October 2023, a staggering number of casualties among professionals protected under international laws.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
