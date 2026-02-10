French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe should brace for further clashes with the US and treat the recent “Greenland moment” as a wake-up call to push through long-delayed economic reforms and strengthen the bloc’s global power.
In interviews published in several European newspapers on Tuesday, Macron said Europe should not mistake a lull in tensions with Washington for a lasting shift despite the apparent end of disputes over Greenland, trade, and technology.
“When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement. I think we’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working,” Macron told several papers, including Le Monde and the Financial Times.
Macron said the Trump administration was being "openly anti-European" and seeking the EU’s "dismemberment".
Possible attack over digital regulation
"The US will, in the coming months — that’s certain — attack us over digital regulation," Macron added, warning about potential US import tariffs from US President Donald Trump should the EU use its Digital Services Act to control tech companies.
The French leader also renewed his call for fresh common borrowing, such as eurobonds, arguing this would allow the EU to invest at scale and challenge the hegemony of the US dollar.
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit where they will discuss measures to strengthen the EU economy and make it better able to stand up to the US and China on the global stage.