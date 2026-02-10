French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe should brace for further clashes with the US and treat the recent “Greenland moment” as a wake-up call to push through long-delayed economic reforms and strengthen the bloc’s global power.

In interviews published in several European newspapers on Tuesday, Macron said Europe should not mistake a lull in tensions with Washington for a lasting shift despite the apparent end of disputes over Greenland, trade, and technology.

“When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement. I think we’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working,” Macron told several papers, including Le Monde and the Financial Times.

Macron said the Trump administration was being "openly anti-European" and seeking the EU’s "dismemberment".