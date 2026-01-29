Three people have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an armed attack on a football game in central Mexico, killing 11 victims and injuring a dozen more.
On Wednesday, Guanajuato's Security Secretariat issued a statement saying that the three arrests had "resulted from various coordinated and targeted operations".
The agency declined to share the identities of the arrested suspects as well as the charges against them due to the confidential nature of the investigations.
The afternoon of amateur football, largely attended by families, was drawing to a close when armed men stormed the grounds near the city of Salamanca in Guanajuato state on Sunday.
Cartel wars
Five of the victims were security guards at the football pitch, all of whom were unarmed.
A preliminary investigation indicated the guards were targeted because they had worked for a company linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).
The suspected attackers are believed to be part of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is based in Guanajuato and involved in a dispute with CJNG.
Guanajuato is a thriving industrial hub and home to several popular tourist destinations, but it also remains the country's deadliest state due to gang turf wars, according to official homicide statistics.