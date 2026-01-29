Three people have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an armed attack on a football game in central Mexico, killing 11 victims and injuring a dozen more.

On Wednesday, Guanajuato's Security Secretariat issued a statement saying that the three arrests had "resulted from various coordinated and targeted operations".

The agency declined to share the identities of the arrested suspects as well as the charges against them due to the confidential nature of the investigations.

The afternoon of amateur football, largely attended by families, was drawing to a close when armed men stormed the grounds near the city of Salamanca in Guanajuato state on Sunday.

Related TRT World - 11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor

Cartel wars