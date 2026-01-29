WORLD
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Guanajuato is the country's deadliest state due to gang turf wars, according to official homicide statistics.
At least 11 people were killed and 12 more wounded in an armed attack at a football field in Mexico's Guanajuato state. / AFP
January 29, 2026

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an armed attack on a football game in central Mexico, killing 11 victims and injuring a dozen more.

On Wednesday, Guanajuato's Security Secretariat issued a statement saying that the three arrests had "resulted from various coordinated and targeted operations".

The agency declined to share the identities of the arrested suspects as well as the charges against them due to the confidential nature of the investigations.

The afternoon of amateur football, largely attended by families, was drawing to a close when armed men stormed the grounds near the city of Salamanca in Guanajuato state on Sunday.

Cartel wars

Five of the victims were security guards at the football pitch, all of whom were unarmed.

A preliminary investigation indicated the guards were targeted because they had worked for a company linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The suspected attackers are believed to be part of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is based in Guanajuato and involved in a dispute with CJNG.

Guanajuato is a thriving industrial hub and home to several popular tourist destinations, but it also remains the country's deadliest state due to gang turf wars, according to official homicide statistics.

