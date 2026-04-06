South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, in a rare move on Monday, expressed regret to North Korea over drone flights carried out by people, saying the incidents had sparked unnecessary military tensions with Pyongyang, according to local media reports.

Lee made the remarks during a cabinet meeting following last month’s indictment of three individuals accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behaviour," he said.

Lee has repeatedly criticised the drone incursions, but this marks the first time he has expressed regret directly to North Korea.