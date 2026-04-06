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South Korea’s president expresses 'regret' to North Korea over drone flights
President Lee Jae-myung voiced rare regret after private drone flights caused anxiety near border areas and strained already fragile inter-Korean relations.
South Korea’s president expresses 'regret' to North Korea over drone flights
The South Korean (L) and North Korean flags at the East Asian Games in Macau, China November 5, 2005. [File photo] / Reuters
April 6, 2026

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, in a rare move on Monday, expressed regret to North Korea over drone flights carried out by people, saying the incidents had sparked unnecessary military tensions with Pyongyang, according to local media reports.

Lee made the remarks during a cabinet meeting following last month’s indictment of three individuals accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behaviour," he said.

Lee has repeatedly criticised the drone incursions, but this marks the first time he has expressed regret directly to North Korea.

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"It is deeply regrettable that individuals carried out such provocative acts toward North Korea on their own," he said, calling such actions "unacceptable."

He added that such actions caused concerns among residents near border areas, noting that the incident had caused significant anxiety.

Lee has extended an olive branch to resume dialogue with North Korea since assuming office in June 2025, but Pyongyang has rebuffed the overtures, formally describing South Korea as the "most hostile state" last month.

RelatedTRT World - Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
SOURCE:AA
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