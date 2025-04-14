AFRICA
UN calls for end to Sudan conflict as war enters its third year
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged pressure on Sudan's warring sides to better the lives of civilians in the country, which he said pay the highest price of the war.
00:00
"The only way to ensure the protection of civilians is to end this senseless conflict," Guterres said / AA
April 14, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned about the dire toll on civilians in Sudan and urged global action to end the fighting as the war enters its third year.

"Two years into a devastating war, Sudan remains in a crisis of staggering proportions, with civilians paying the highest price," Guterres said in a statement on Monday that condemned indiscriminate attacks on markets, hospitals, schools and displacement sites.

"Almost 12 million people have fled their homes, in what has become the world's largest displacement crisis," with more than 3.8 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, he said.

Noting that more than 30 million people require humanitarian aid, including 25 million facing acute hunger, he warned that "as the lean season looms, famine has been identified in at least five locations and is projected to spread further."

Guterres said that "aid workers have been targeted: at least 90 have lost their lives since the fighting began," as he called for accountability.

"Independent, impartial and transparent investigations into all reports of violations and abuses are also crucial," he said.

Thousands killed, millions displaced

Calling for renewed political will, Guterres emphasised that "the only way to ensure the protection of civilians is to end this senseless conflict."

"The world must not forget the people of Sudan," he said, adding that the UN remains committed to supporting peace efforts led by his personal envoy, Ramtane Lamamra.

Since April 15, 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 victims have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Most of those who fled the country mainly went to Ethiopia, Egypt, Central African Republic (CAF) and Chad.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
