NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that there is currently no consensus among alliance members on Ukraine's membership, stressing that any potential NATO-related aspects of a peace deal would be handled separately.

Speaking ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, Rutte said allies would discuss evolving security threats and review actions to strengthen deterrence and defence ahead of the next NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, scheduled for July.

He recalled the agreed commitment at the Hague Summit to invest 5 percent of GDP in defence, including 3.5 percent on core defence spending, adding that the allies "have made meaningful progress since then."

Rutte emphasised that NATO's security is deeply interconnected with the ongoing war in Ukraine and welcomed US-led efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. "I'm confident that these sustained efforts will eventually restore peace in Europe," he added.

On Ukraine's NATO membership, Rutte said: "The practical situation is, as you know, that this consensus required by all allies for Ukraine to join NATO. And right now, as you know, there is no consensus on Ukraine joining NATO."

When asked about the likelihood of a peace deal or ceasefire before the Ankara summit, he said: "We pray for a peace deal or a full ceasefire before the summit, so let's hope it doesn't have to wait till then."