WAR ON GAZA
Israel launches renewed air strikes across Gaza, violating ceasefire
Israeli air strikes and artillery target northern, central, and southern Gaza, as troops carry out raids in occupied West Bank towns, Palestinian sources report.
The Israeli army has killed over 71,200 people and wounded 171,200 in Gaza since October 2023, leaving the enclave in ruins. / Reuters Archive
December 30, 2025

Israeli army has continued to violate the October 10 ceasefire agreement, renewing its aerial and artillery bombardment across various parts of Gaza, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

According to WAFA, Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Simultaneously, Israeli jets carried out another strike targeting an area east of the Maghazi refugee camp.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy machine-gun fire east of Deir al Balah.

Israeli artillery also targeted the western part of Rafah city in southern Gaza, accompanied by gunfire targeting the eastern parts of the city, WAFA reported.

The Israeli violations come amid a broader pattern of attacks in the past two months where Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out air and artillery strikes as well as home demolitions across Gaza.

Increased Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

Simultaneously, raids, arrests, and shootings of Palestinians have increased in the occupied West Bank, WAFA reported on Tuesday morning.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces stormed the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, demolishing a Palestinian home in the Al-Bustan neighbourhood.

Near the separation wall in Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, a Palestinian man was shot in the foot while trying to reach his workplace and was transferred to hospital by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Israeli troops also detained 15 Palestinians during a raid in Tuqu', southeast of Bethlehem, and carried out incursions into al-Ubeidiya, Dar Salah, and al-Shawawra, according to WAFA.

