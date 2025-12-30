Israeli army has continued to violate the October 10 ceasefire agreement, renewing its aerial and artillery bombardment across various parts of Gaza, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

According to WAFA, Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Simultaneously, Israeli jets carried out another strike targeting an area east of the Maghazi refugee camp.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy machine-gun fire east of Deir al Balah.

Israeli artillery also targeted the western part of Rafah city in southern Gaza, accompanied by gunfire targeting the eastern parts of the city, WAFA reported.

The Israeli violations come amid a broader pattern of attacks in the past two months where Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out air and artillery strikes as well as home demolitions across Gaza.