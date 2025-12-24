AMERICAS
Trump-backed candidate Asfura wins Honduras presidential election
The electoral authority says Asfura won 40.3% of the vote, against Salvador Nasralla, who got 39.5%.
The results come after weeks of delays and technical problems. / Reuters
December 24, 2025

Nasry Asfura, the conservative National Party candidate backed by US President Donald Trump, has won Honduras' presidential election, the electoral body said, finally declaring a victor after weeks of delays, technical problems, and allegations of fraud.

The electoral authority, known as the CNE, said on Wednesday that Asfura had won 40.3 percent of the vote, edging out centre-right Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who garnered 39.5 percent.

Results were so tight and the ballot processing system so chaotic that around 15 percent of the tally sheets comprising hundreds of thousands of ballots had to be counted by hand to determine the winner.

US welcomes election results

The US congratulated Asfura on his electoral victory, calling for a peaceful transition of power following confirmation of the results by the country's top electoral authority.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington looks forward to "working with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries."

"The United States urges all parties to respect the confirmed results so that Honduran authorities may swiftly ensure a peaceful transition of authority to President-Elect Nasry Asfura," Rubio wrote.

