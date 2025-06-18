On June 13, just two days before Iran and the United States were set to resume nuclear negotiations , Israel launched an unprovoked military strike on Iranian territory.

Framed by Tel Aviv as a necessary preemptive move to halt Tehran’s alleged nuclear ambitions, the attack has been condemned by many as a blatant violation of international law and an assault on the sovereignty of a nation engaged in diplomacy.



There is, notably, no credible evidence that Iran is actively pursuing nuclear weapons. In fact, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly reiterated his administration’s position that Iran does not seek to develop a nuclear arsenal.

Contrastingly, Israel is estimated to possess up to 400 nuclear warheads since the 1960s and has consistently refused to join the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), despite persistent international calls for transparency, while Tehran is a signatory to the treaty. Nevertheless, global discourse continues to disproportionately focus on Iran’s hypothetical future nuclear capabilities rather than addressing Israel’s existing arsenal.



This contradiction lies at the heart of the growing perception that international norms are selectively applied—one set of rules for allies of the West, another for their rivals. The silence or outright support from key Western nations, especially the United States and France, only deepens this global trust deficit.

A double standard that undermines global norms

The justification for the Israeli attack—that Iran poses an imminent nuclear threat—mirrors past Western interventions based on dubious intelligence or strategic motivations. One need only recall the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, carried out under the false pretence of weapons of mass destruction, which led to the deaths of an estimated half a million Iraqis. That history casts a long shadow over current events.



The broader issue here is not merely a confrontation between two nations. It’s about the erosion of international law when powerful states act with impunity.

This dynamic isn’t limited to Iran. It has been brutally visible in places like Gaza, where Israeli military operations have resulted in massive civilian casualties with little international accountability. The message is clear: international institutions appear powerless, and double standards remain entrenched.

The message to the world is bleak but clear: international institutions appear powerless, and accountability is contingent upon alliances, not principles. For non-Western or Global South countries, this sends a chilling signal—sovereignty and international law are increasingly optional in the face of Western-backed aggression.

In this context, many states are turning their gaze toward the idea of a multipolar world, not out of ideological conviction, but out of survival. Yet the events surrounding Israel’s strike on Iran threaten to expose that very idea as hollow.

System in need of reform

On June 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, himself embroiled in longstanding corruption scandals. Issued a call to the Iranian people for regime change under the banner of democracy. However, Israel’s concerns are less about democratic values and more about geopolitical power, centred on weakening Tehran’s influence and shifting regional power balances.

This logic has been applied, and is still going on, in the genocide in Gaza. Israel’s actions there are not about responding to governance failures or threats from a sovereign entity but are driven by deeper ethnic, territorial, and strategic aims. There were no nuclear warheads in Gaza, yet its population suffered the same fate under Israeli firepower.

It is clear that the post-World War II global system, built around the victors and embedded in the United Nations Security Council’s veto power, is failing to reflect the world’s current realities. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye has been one of the most consistent voices calling for reform of the structure.



His now famous assertion that “the world is bigger than five” critiques the undue power held by the five permanent Security Council members and calls for a more equitable and representative global governance system.



Multipolar ambitions meet geopolitical reality

Following the Cold War’s end, the US-dominated unipolar order was largely unchallenged.