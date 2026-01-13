Israeli authorities began practical steps on Tuesday to enforce a law ordering the cutoff of electricity and water to buildings operated by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian authorities said.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli authorities started sending formal notices ahead of implementation, denouncing the move as “a new escalation” targeting the UNRWA presence and institutions in the city.

The Israeli electricity company delivered notices to disconnect power to UNRWA buildings located inside the separation barrier, with implementation set to begin after 15 days, the statement said.

The action is based on a law approved by the Knesset on December 31 2025.

The Israeli water company Gihon also sent separate notices to halt water supplies to properties used by the UN agency in occupied East Jerusalem, the statement said.

Serious repercussions

A preliminary assessment showed the measures affect 10 UNRWA buildings, including schools, clinics, training centers and administrative offices. Among them is the agency’s main office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the governorate said.