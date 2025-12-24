In 2024, people saw accountability take on a more formal dimension.

For the first time since Israel’s founding in 1948, following territorial expansion and Palestinian land seizures, accountability shifted from political debates to courtrooms.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) initiated genocide proceedings against Israel and declared the country’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territory illegal.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) also sought arrest warrants for Israel’s top political leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These developments were broadly seen as a turning point, marking the moment when Israel’s long-standing impunity finally started to break down.

A year on, that hope has largely evaporated.

In 2025, Israel escalated its genocidal war on Gaza, deepened its occupation of the West Bank, and dismissed international legal decisions with little repercussion.

What followed was a normalisation of impunity.

Despite the most extensive international legal actions ever mounted against Israel, they did not stop the violence, end the occupation, or prevent the continued erosion of Palestinian life.

According to human rights lawyer and writer Maria Kari, there was no ambiguity about what the law required, and in 2024, it seemed to operate as intended, but the sense of accountability proved fleeting.

“What 2025 exposed is that international law was never meant to be enforced against those who sit at the apex of power. The problem is not an absence of law, nor that the law is somehow unclear or underdeveloped,” Kari tells TRT World.

“The problem is the law simply cannot restrain power that refuses to be restrained, and that explains the lack of impunity. It's because of the active sabotage by powerful states, led by the US, which has rendered international law nothing more than a theatre of no consequence,” Kari adds.

Legal dead ends

As the genocide proceedings continued, Israel openly defied the court’s provisional measures.

The humanitarian aid blockade persisted, exacerbating starvation, healthcare collapse, and the decimation of entire families.

Gaza was steadily reduced to ruins.

“There are two sets of international law that exist in the world today: one for the Global South, and the other for the Global North. And the latter refuses to subject itself to international law as the Global South is expected to,” Na’eem Jeenah, senior researcher at Mapungubwe Institute and the executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre, tells TRT World.

“What this shows is that international law is not international. The ICC’s record makes that clear: those prosecuted are overwhelmingly from the Global South, while war crimes committed by the Global North go unpunished.”

“Germany, for example, carried out two genocides in southern Africa at the beginning of the twentieth century while simultaneously shaping rules for warfare,” he says.

The ICC’s arrest warrant requests for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant marked another unprecedented step. On paper, they obligated member states to arrest Israeli leaders if they entered their territory.

In practice, several states openly declared they would not enforce the warrants.

Under diplomatic pressure from the US and European allies, the warrants became purely symbolic.

Even Nicaragua’s case against Germany, which argued that countries supplying Israel with weapons could be complicit, failed to bring about any restraint.

Germany not only continued its military cooperation with Israel but also stepped up its political support, signalling that potential legal consequences would not outweigh its strategic commitments.

In 2025, law went backwards instead of forward as states backtracking on existing commitments, according to Andrea Maria Pelliconi, a human rights law professor at the University of Southampton.

“No other state will abide by the system if they see that others, especially the most powerful states, are ignoring it. This can lead to international legal anarchy, a return of the law of the strongest, where all states do what they want and use war, intimidation, and economic coercion to achieve their objectives,” Pelliconi tells TRT World.

“We're already seeing this with Palestine, but also Western Sahara, Ukraine… States are normalising using war to expand and acquire territory, as it used to be a century ago,” she adds.