Air strikes struck airports and multiple sites across northern and western Iran on Tuesday, as the United States and Israel pressed ahead with a widening military offensive, according to Iranian media.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and the central city of Qom, while strikes hit key infrastructure, including Khorramabad Airport in the west and Mehrabad Airport in the north.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said parts of the capital were targeted overnight, with residential neighbourhoods in Tehranpars and Saadat Abad among the areas hit.

A power facility along Hakim Highway and commercial shops in the Molavi district were also damaged.