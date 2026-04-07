WAR ON IRAN
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Air strikes hit Iranian airports, cities as US-Israeli offensive intensifies
Blasts rock Tehran, Qom and key transport hubs as expanding strikes raise fears of deeper escalation across Iran.
Air strikes hit Iranian airports, cities as US-Israeli offensive intensifies
The Sharif University of Technology in Tehran was targeted by a US-Israel strike on April 6 2026. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Air strikes struck airports and multiple sites across northern and western Iran on Tuesday, as the United States and Israel pressed ahead with a widening military offensive, according to Iranian media.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and the central city of Qom, while strikes hit key infrastructure, including Khorramabad Airport in the west and Mehrabad Airport in the north.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said parts of the capital were targeted overnight, with residential neighbourhoods in Tehranpars and Saadat Abad among the areas hit. 

A power facility along Hakim Highway and commercial shops in the Molavi district were also damaged.

RelatedTRT World - Trump vows to target more Iranian infrastructure as countries seek to open Hormuz
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Synagogue among targets

Local officials said additional sites near Qom and in the central city of Yazd were struck, causing infrastructure damage. 

Reports also indicated that a synagogue in Tehran’s Enghelab area was among the locations hit.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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