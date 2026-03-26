WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Iran war’s energy shock eclipses the 1970s oil crises
Global oil supply loss per day, in barrels
Iran war’s energy shock eclipses the 1970s oil crises
Senior Producer: Miraç Tapan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
6 hours ago

The war on Iran has triggered a global energy crisis on a scale not seen in decades, with an impact rivalling the combined force of the 1970s oil shocks and the fallout from Russia-Ukraine war, according to the International Energy Agency.

RECOMMENDED

At least 40 energy facilities across the Gulf have been severely damaged, raising concerns that supply will not recover quickly even if the conflict ends. The oil shocks of the 1970s cut around 6% of global supply. The current crisis has pushed that figure to roughly 20%.

Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks