Washington, DC — The White House has said that the United States has not escorted any oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting a now-deleted claim by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, even as President Donald Trump signals the military campaign against Iran could intensify in the coming days.

“I can confirm that the US Navy has not escorted a tanker or a vessel at this time, though of course that's an option,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday during a briefing as the war with Iran entered its eleventh day.

Leavitt said the now-deleted post had been taken down quickly and stressed that any decision to deploy naval escorts would rest with the president.

“That’s an option the president has said he will absolutely utilise if and when necessary at the appropriate time,” she said.

The clarification came amid growing tension around the narrow waterway near Iran, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil normally flows.

Shipping through the Strait has largely halted during the conflict, pushing global oil prices sharply higher.

“The US military is drawing up additional options following the president's directive to continue keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” Leavitt said.

“I will not broadcast what those options look like, but just know the president is not afraid to use them.”

On Monday, crude surged above $119 a barrel, its highest level since 2022, stoking fears of wider disruption to global energy supplies.

Leavitt sought to reassure American consumers that the spike would not last.

“Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term,” she said.

Related TRT World - US energy secretary deletes post claiming navy escorted tanker through Hormuz

Targeting Missile Infrastructure

The White House insists the military campaign is progressing according to plan and remains focused on dismantling Iran’s strategic capabilities.

According to Leavitt, US forces are targeting missile production infrastructure and other military assets, part of what officials describe as a broader effort to degrade Iran’s ability to sustain the fight.