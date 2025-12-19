US House Democrats on the Oversight Committee released an additional set of photographs submitted by the estate of convicted, disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a day before a Justice Department deadline to make public related records.

The collection of about 70 images includes heavily redacted photographs of women’s passports, as well as pictures of prominent men who were part of Epstein’s social circle.

"Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people," said Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, in a statement.

The images are part of a larger production of roughly 95,000 photographs provided to the committee last week in response to congressional subpoenas.

Democrats said the additional photos were selected to give the public a representative sample of the material and to shed light on Epstein’s network and what Garcia described as his "extremely disturbing activities."

"As we approach the deadline for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession," Garcia said.

"We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now."