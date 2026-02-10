“About twenty settlers came,” Tawfeeq Ali says from a hospital bed in Ramallah, his head still wrapped in bandages after a settler attack left him with a fractured skull.

“They surrounded me and my cousin on our land in Al Khalla. They held us for nearly an hour and beat me on the head with sticks,” he tells TRT World.

Ali, 35, a resident of Rummon village east of Ramallah, says the attack took place on his privately owned farmland, where he works with his tractor to support his family. He recalls the attackers repeatedly telling him, “This land belongs to Israel.”

“We told them, ‘We never sold it. No one gave it to you. You can’t just take it by force,’” he recalls.

No one has been held accountable.



“There is no real justice. Even when someone is badly injured or killed, extremist lawyers get the attacker released in hours,” Ali adds.

His story is far from unique. Across the occupied West Bank, Palestinians are watching their homes burn. Their cars. Their fields. And it is happening more often than it used to.

These attacks are carried out by illegal Israeli settlers, sometimes under the protection of the Israeli army. But something else has changed recently.

Last week, Israel’s Shin Bet revised how it classifies these attacks. According to public broadcaster Kan, only incidents showing a “clear intent to kill” are now counted as terrorism. Everything else, torched homes, burned cars, vandalised farmland, is downgraded to “serious incidents.”

The impact is already visible.



This month alone, settlers carried out more than ten arson attacks. Three were classified as terror. The rest? Logged as incidents. Some January cases got downgraded after investigators said there was no evidence anyone meant to kill, even when homes were burning.

For families like Ali’s, a settler attack destroys livelihoods regardless of intent.



When a car is burned, getting to work becomes impossible. Reaching a hospital turns into a struggle. When fields are torched, income disappears. Children watch their neighbours’ homes go up in flames and learn early that no one is coming to protect them.

In villages around Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, people say they understand the message clearly. Israel, yet again, renames the violence, softens it, and moves on.

When Abdelhadi Ali Hussein Ubayyat from Fasayil, in the central Jordan Valley heard about the new classification, he felt stunned.

“They stopped calling this terrorism and now say it’s just ‘incidents’. What does that mean? That settlers can do whatever they want? That it’s legal?” he asks.

“Of course, attacks will increase. If it’s not terrorism, then it’s allowed. There’s no law, no deterrence, no accountability. This only makes our lives harder,” Ubayyat tells TRT World.

“They stop you from living, from working, from existing. What more of an attack is there than that?”

The shift comes at a time when settler violence is surging to record levels across the occupied territories.

According to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal settlers carried out around 4,723 attacks in 2025 alone, killing 14 Palestinians and forcing the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities, affecting more than 1,000 people.

Official Palestinian figures show that by the end of 2024, nearly 770,000 illegal settlers were living in the occupied West Bank, spread across more than 180 settlements and 256 outposts.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,111 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and injured more than 11,500 others, according to Palestinian data.

Two standards, one reality

The new classification also exposes a long-standing double standard in the occupied territories. Similar acts are treated very differently depending on who commits them.

Palestinians are routinely charged under terrorism laws for defending their property, while settlers who burn homes and destroy land are shielded by the Shin Bet.

On Sunday, Israel's Security Cabinet made that imbalance official in another way.

It approved measures that fundamentally reshape control over the occupied West Bank, including repealing restrictions on the sale of Palestinian land to Jews, unsealing land ownership records, and transferring building permit authority in a Hebron settlement bloc from the Palestinian municipality to Israeli hands.

The measures also expand Israeli enforcement into Areas A and B, zones meant to be under Palestinian civil authority under the Oslo Accords.