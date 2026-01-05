At least nine Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others injured when their convoy struck a landmine and came under fire in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria, two security sources have said.

The attack took place on Sunday near Bindundul village, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kareto, an area where Daesh-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters operate freely and often set up checkpoints, according to a military source from the Damasak brigade.

"The terrorists planted a mine that our soldiers stepped on. Unfortunately, about nine soldiers died instantly, while five others were seriously injured," said Abba Kaka Tuja, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force involved in the rescue operation.

He added that an armoured vehicle was destroyed when the mine detonated, followed by sporadic gunfire from militants.