The Kremlin said on Thursday that a newspaper report that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes used to transport US military supplies through Germany looked like fake news.

The story was reported by the New York Times, citing US and other Western officials.

Asked about it by reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story closely.

"But it's hard to imagine, because then the Germans would have seen it clearly, and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, of course, all this looks more like another newspaper fake," he said.

