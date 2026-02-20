The brother of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers has welcomed the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, saying he hopes it marks the start of a wider reckoning in the long-running scandal.

In an interview with Reuters news agency, Sky Roberts — whose sister Virginia Roberts Giuffre took her own life in April 2025 — said he believed the arrest could signal the beginning of the collapse of a "house of cards" surrounding the late convicted US sex offender.

"This is where the house of cards starts falling," Roberts said in a joint interview with his wife, Amanda Roberts.

The release of millions of records linked to Epstein has roiled politics and business as details emerge about his extensive social connections.

The case has also become a persistent political issue for President Donald Trump, who previously raised suspicions about Epstein and his associates.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles, was arrested in Britain on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein.

He was later released from police custody.

Related TRT World - UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew, brother of King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct

Calls for accountability