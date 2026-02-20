The brother of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers has welcomed the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, saying he hopes it marks the start of a wider reckoning in the long-running scandal.
In an interview with Reuters news agency, Sky Roberts — whose sister Virginia Roberts Giuffre took her own life in April 2025 — said he believed the arrest could signal the beginning of the collapse of a "house of cards" surrounding the late convicted US sex offender.
"This is where the house of cards starts falling," Roberts said in a joint interview with his wife, Amanda Roberts.
The release of millions of records linked to Epstein has roiled politics and business as details emerge about his extensive social connections.
The case has also become a persistent political issue for President Donald Trump, who previously raised suspicions about Epstein and his associates.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles, was arrested in Britain on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein.
He was later released from police custody.
Calls for accountability
In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.
He has always denied wrongdoing and said he regrets his friendship with Epstein.
The current police investigation is not related to that civil case or to any allegation of sexual impropriety.
Americans widely view the Epstein case as an example of powerful figures avoiding accountability and believe the US government is withholding information about Epstein’s clients, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.
"We are trailing too far behind in justice, especially when we are sitting on the mountains of information that we have," Amanda Roberts said.
"The world is looking at us to do the right thing here."
Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge and later faced federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.
His death in a Manhattan jail cell that August was ruled a suicide.
Amanda Roberts described learning of the arrest as "a mixed bag of emotions", saying: "Initially we were … vindicated… And then it just hits you — that gut punch of the fact that she’s not here to see this."