POLITICS
2 min read
Epstein victim's brother hopes ex-Prince Andrew's arrest signals 'house of cards' collapsing
Sky Roberts, whose sister Virginia Roberts Giuffre took her own life in Australia last year, and his wife urges US Justice Department to take action against others playing role in paedophile Epstein's crimes.
Epstein victim's brother hopes ex-Prince Andrew's arrest signals 'house of cards' collapsing
Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre hopes arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor marks start of 'domino effect'. / Reuters
6 hours ago

The brother of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers has welcomed the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, saying he hopes it marks the start of a wider reckoning in the long-running scandal.

In an interview with Reuters news agency, Sky Roberts — whose sister Virginia Roberts Giuffre took her own life in April 2025 — said he believed the arrest could signal the beginning of the collapse of a "house of cards" surrounding the late convicted US sex offender.

"This is where the house of cards starts falling," Roberts said in a joint interview with his wife, Amanda Roberts.

The release of millions of records linked to Epstein has roiled politics and business as details emerge about his extensive social connections.

The case has also become a persistent political issue for President Donald Trump, who previously raised suspicions about Epstein and his associates.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles, was arrested in Britain on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein.

He was later released from police custody.

RelatedTRT World - UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew, brother of King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct

Calls for accountability

RECOMMENDED

In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

He has always denied wrongdoing and said he regrets his friendship with Epstein.

The current police investigation is not related to that civil case or to any allegation of sexual impropriety.

Americans widely view the Epstein case as an example of powerful figures avoiding accountability and believe the US government is withholding information about Epstein’s clients, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

"We are trailing too far behind in justice, especially when we are sitting on the mountains of information that we have," Amanda Roberts said.

"The world is looking at us to do the right thing here."

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge and later faced federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

His death in a Manhattan jail cell that August was ruled a suicide.

Amanda Roberts described learning of the arrest as "a mixed bag of emotions", saying: "Initially we were … vindicated… And then it just hits you — that gut punch of the fact that she’s not here to see this."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK condemns 10-year sentence for British couple in Iran
Türkiye decries Greece–Chevron gas deal amid renewed Mediterranean tensions
Georgia arrests two foreigners trying to purchase uranium, radioactive material worth $3M
Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over Bajaur attack that killed 11 soldiers
Palestinian journalists suffer systematic torture and violence in Israeli prisons: CPJ
Over 150 ex-diplomats accuse French FM of spreading disinformation about UN's Francesca Albanese
No country can deprive Iran of nuclear enrichment rights: Tehran
Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza: UN
Deadly gas explosion flattens apartment block in Pakistan's Karachi
RSF mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher 'point to genocide': UN report
Russia downs 113 Ukrainian drones as refinery comes under attack: officials
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF