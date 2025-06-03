South Koreans have elected Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung as the country's new president for a five-year term, in a crucial vote triggered by an abortive attempt by his predecessor, Yoon Suk-yeol, to invoke martial law last December.

Lee, 61, secured more than 49 percent of the vote on Tuesday to become South Korea's 14th president, according to the Yonhap News, citing the election authority. He had, until recently, faced legal and political challenges on his path to the presidency.

The provisional voter turnout, including early and overseas ballots, stood at 79.4 percent, the highest in 28 years, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily. The last presidential election in 2022 saw a turnout of 77.1 percent.

After vote counting was finished, Lee's vote stood at 49.42 percent.

Lee defeated Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party.

South Korea's election authorities officially declared him the country's new president shortly after Kim conceded defeat.

Among the legal obstacles, which still cast a long shadow over his political future, include allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and making false statements.

The newly elected president is also facing a retrial for making false statements during his 2022 presidential campaign.

A human rights lawyer-turned-politician, he was acquitted in the case this March by an appeals court, clearing the way for his presidential run.

However, the country's Supreme Court, a few weeks before the Tuesday vote, overturned the acquittal and sent the case back to the High Court for a retrial.

Factory worker and human rights defender

Born in 1963 in a mountain village in Andong, North Gyeongsang province, the former DP leader worked at a factory in Seongnam after elementary school to support his family.

At the age of 13, Lee suffered a permanent injury to his arm after a press machine crushed his wrist in the factory where he was working.

The fifth of five sons and two daughters, Lee passed exams for high school and university in 1978 and 1980, respectively.

His parents and one of his sisters used to clean public toilets for a living.