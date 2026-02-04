A New York jury has awarded $2 million to a 22-year-old woman who sued her medical providers for medical malpractice over a double mastectomy she underwent as a minor during a gender transition, The New York Times reported.

This verdict is being described as the first successful malpractice trial brought by a detransitioner in the US over a gender related operation.

The plaintiff, Fox Varian, received the surgery at age 16. Her lawsuit argued that the psychologist and plastic surgeon failed to follow accepted standards of care — particularly by not adequately assessing her mental health or whether she was truly ready for an irreversible procedure.

The six-member jury found that the providers skipped key evaluation steps and did not sufficiently communicate about the risks and readiness before surgery, amounting to negligence.

The $2 million award included $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering and $400,000 for anticipated medical expenses related to the physical and psychological consequences of the surgery.