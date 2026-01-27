Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodríguez on Monday forecast a $1.4 billion inflow of new oil investment in 2026, a 55 percent increase over last year, as her government pushes through major reforms to open the country’s vast energy sector to foreign and private capital.

Addressing oil executives, lawyers and lawmakers in Caracas, Rodríguez said the expected rise in investment reflects planned changes to the hydrocarbons law now before the National Assembly.

The legislation would end decades of tight state control, allowing private firms greater freedom to extract and commercialise crude — a sweeping shift from the era of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

“Last year, investment came to nearly $900 million and for this year, $1.4 billion in investments have been signed,” Rodriguez said, underscoring her goal of turning the nation with the world’s largest proven oil reserves into a “giant in production terms.”

Lawmakers under US pressure

Rodriguez’s drive to lure capital comes amid a rapid thaw in US–Venezuelan energy ties after the abduction of Maduro from earlier this month.

Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, lawmakers have endorsed reforms — initially cleared in a first parliamentary reading — that could pave the way for American and other global oil companies to operate more independently within the country’s oilfields.